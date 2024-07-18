Watch Now
Coastal Peaks Coffee opens second location in San Luis Obispo

Posted at 1:03 PM, Jul 18, 2024

When one coffee shop moves out, another one moves in. Coastal Peaks Coffee opened its second coffee shop location in San Luis Obispo where Lucy's Coffee Co. was originally located.

Seven Sisters Coffee opened at 1279 Laurel Lane earlier in July.

"It's very spacious in here. So there's a lot more room for people to study and hang out and spend the day here if they need to get stuff done," Sam Monroe, Seven Sisters Coffee barista said.

Meanwhile, Lucy's Coffee Co. announced that it is moving into San Luis Ranch Farm and is expected to open in mid-July.

SLO Ranch Farms and Marketplace is located at 865 Froom Ranch Way in the San Luis Ranch development.

The soft opening for SLO Ranch Farms is set for August 10.

