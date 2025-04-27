'Community and commitment': Locals learn climate solutions at SLO Earthfest 2025

Although Saturday brought some cloudy skies to the Central Coast, community members still headed out to enjoy the outdoors during SLO Earthfest 2025.

The free, family event filled Meadow Park in San Luis Obispo with over 50 booths, activities, and performances.

Attendees got the chance to listen to live music, explore a Sustainable Makers Market, enjoy a Wellness Zone, and hear local activists speak about climate solutions.

Other activities included a kids zone, a beer garden, and an electric vehicle showcase.

Organizers say the goal of the event was to build a more sustainable future as a community.

Event emcee Jack Depuy told KSBY about the reactions they received from locals at the gathering.

"I've had a lot of people coming up to me throughout the day talking about how awesome this is, how happy they are to see all these different community organizations out in one place. And [there are] a lot of follow-up questions, like, 'What are we doing next?' 'Where's the next event?' So that's great," Depuy said. "That's a huge level of community and commitment and involvement."

Members of the SLO Climate Coalition say they partnered with the City of San Luis Obispo to host the event.

Officials added that the city is taking climate action by working toward achieving full carbon neutrality by 2035.