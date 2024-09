The Downtown SLO organization debuted its first-ever "Fall Fest" event on Sunday where community members were invited to sip, stroll, and shop through downtown San Luis Obispo.

Participating stores offered complimentary craft beer, cider, spirits, and gourmet bites to attendees.

The night ended with a terrace reception and a silent auction.

Organizers say the event doubles as a fundraiser for non-profit Friends of Downtown SLO and its "Clean and Safe" program.