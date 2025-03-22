Community members get a fresh start at 4th annual Clean Slate Clinic

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's (DA) Office helped some locals get a fresh start on Friday during the 4th annual Clean Slate Clinic.

The DA's Office teamed up with several community partners to offer their services to locals who qualified.

Those services included criminal record expungement, felony reduction, and arrest record sealing.

Officials say criminal records, regardless of their age or severity, can be a significant barrier for formerly incarcerated individuals when seeking employment, housing, and education.

Friday's event aimed to "help individuals obtain the relief for which they are already entitled to receive," according to a press release from the DA's Office.

Heather Hamilton, a local attorney who contributed to the clinic, told KSBY that it benefits many community members.

"All of the community partners and the players involved recognize the benefits of this work, not just for the individual, but their families and the community as a whole once those individuals can stabilize, get housing and employment, reintegrate into society, and contribute to the community that we have here," Hamilton said.

The DA's Office has been holding the Clean Slate Clinic since 2021.

The services are completely free for all who use it.