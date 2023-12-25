Community members head to downtown SLO for last-minute holiday shopping

Community members made their last rounds of holiday shopping in downtown San Luis Obispo on Christmas Eve day.

While some residents finished their holiday shopping well ahead of time, several others preferred to wait until Christmas Eve.

Mahesh Shah said he prefers to shop for holiday gifts at the last minute.

“I do. My wife doesn’t,” Shah said.

Several people from out of town made their way to downtown San Luis Obispo to complete their holiday shopping. One such out-of-towner included San Francisco resident, Tito Pombra.

“We’ve never been here before and we’re going to go wine tasting later here and shopping and the restaurants. Everything is great here. Just last-minute holiday shopping. It’s fun to do last minute shopping,” Pombra said.

Hands Gallery Owner Sara Vaskov said the numbers of people shopping during the holidays this year is nearly the same as last year.

“It’s that last-minute shopper. They’re excited that we’re here, we’re open, we have stock availability and that they can leave with a wrapped gift,” Vaskov said.