Community members rally for protection of local parks, land, and waters

Protests against the latest actions from the White House took place across the United States this weekend, including in San Luis Obispo.

On Sunday, community members gathered downtown at the San Luis Obispo Superior Court to advocate for the protection of parks, land, and waters on the Central Coast.

Organizers say the rally was coordinated in response to the Trump administration's plans for new oil extraction projects, which reportedly pose a threat to the Central Coast's Carrizo plains, Los Padres National Forest, Santa Barbara Channel, and Chumash Heritage and Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuaries.

The protest was organized by a local chapter of the 50501 movement, which facilitates democratic protests across the country.