Concerts in the Plaza to kick off summer in downtown San Luis Obispo

The Central Coast's largest free concert series returns to Downtown San Luis Obispo this summer!

Concerts in the Plaza kicks off on June 20 the first official day of summer with a special Summer Solstice performance featuring a performance from local Americana group Moonshiner Collective, along with opening act Vintage Renegades.

Now in its 29th season the 2025 lineup will span 13 weeks, offering live music from over 50 local musicians, with every concert showcasing both a main act and a local opening act.

The opening act starts at 5 p.m. with the main act starting at 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.