Construction to begin on gate at Palm Street parking structure in San Luis Obispo

A gate will soon be put back up in the parking structure at 842 Palm St. in downtown San Luis Obispo.

You may remember back in 2023, when the gate was removed and payment switched over to a kiosk method.

"The kiosk is good when it's working," said Michael Sciocchetti. "Which I guess can be a problem."

The kiosk method was met with mixed reviews from community members.

"It wasn't functioning," said Sciocchetti

"I like the kiosk," said Kelly Flannagan. "I think it works well."

"I'm pretty much willing to use whichever one they want," said Craig Morris.

After listening to feedback, the City of San Luis Obispo announced in a press release that in just a few weeks, people parking in the Palm Street structure will have a choice on how they pay.

You can continue to pay at one of the walk-up kiosks, pay at the gate, or you can pay using your phone.

Construction is set to start March 10, and, once complete, the gate will be able to scan license plates for those who pay at the kiosk or accept payments from ticket users.

Those who have a monthly garage permit will be able to continue using their current pass.

The Palm Street garage will be the first of the downtown structures to use the updated gate entry and exit system, but the other garages are expected to switch to it later this year.

Construction is anticipated to take one to two weeks to complete, and the garage will remain open during that time.