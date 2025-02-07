Construction update on San Luis Obispo's fourth downtown parking structure

Work on San Luis Obispo's Cultural Arts District Parking Structure is progressing — the main structure is expected to be completed by this April, but there is still a lot of work to be done before it opens to the public.

Construction of the city's fourth downtown parking structure began in the fall of 2023.

The new parking garage is bordered by Palm, Nipomo and Monterey streets and is located near the History Museum, SLO Museum of Art, SLO Children's Museum, and the future site of the SLO Repertory Theatre.

City Manager Whitney McDonald provided an update on the project at this week's city council meeting.

She said once the structure is complete, crews will begin work on frontage improvements which include widening sidewalks, crosswalk improvements, removing overhead utility lines, planting trees, and adding bike parking. Work on the inside and the facade of the structure will also continue. That reportedly includes elevators, fire sprinklers, electrical work, striping, and signage.

According to the city, the process of undergrounding overhead utility lines along Nipomo Street will result in periodic lane closures with traffic flaggers throughout February.

In addition, Palm Street will be closed to through traffic from Nipomo Street to Broad Street from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on February 11 to make room for the delivery of 60-foot beams to the site.

The overall project is expected to be completed and the parking garage open to the public in early 2026.

Once completed, the five-level garage will include 397 parking spaces, 41 electric vehicle chargers, 32 bike racks, solar panels, and a rooftop event space, according to the city.