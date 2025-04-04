Crime victims' rights awareness event hosted in San Luis Obispo

April is dedicated to crime victims' rights.

That's what the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors proclaimed late last month, declaring April the time to highlight survivors and the services offered locally in support of them.

The proclamation preempted a crime victims' advocacy event hosted by the district attorney's office on Thursday, where speakers talked about survivors' experiences, victims' rights, and the services offered within the county.

The event was hosted in anticipation of this year's upcoming National Crime Victims' Rights Week, beginning April 6.

To learn more about what the county has to offer victims of crimes, visit the county's Victim Witness Assistance Center webpage.