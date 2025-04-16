Cuesta College student art exhibition opens Thursday

Cuesta College announced the opening of the 2025 Student Annual Art Exhibition. The exhibition will be on view from April 17 - May 23, featuring 57 works across a range of disciplines and media.

The exhibition includes works in painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, photography, digital media and printmaking.

“The Student Annual is always a highlight of our year at Cuesta College,” said Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery Coordinator Tim Stark. “It’s inspiring to see the incredible range of ideas, techniques, and creative voices coming from our students. This exhibition is a testament to their hard work, imagination, and commitment to developing their craft. We’re proud to share their vision with the community.”

An opening reception will be held on Thursday, April 17, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

The Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery is located in Room 7170 on the San Luis Obispo campus of Cuesta College, with free parking available in Lot 2 during gallery events. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and by appointment.

