Cuesta College student art exhibition returns for 2025

Cuesta College is holding its 2025 Student Annual Art Exhibition reception Thursday night starting at 4:30 p.m.

The reception will be held at the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery, which is free and open to the public.

This year’s student exhibition features 57 works of art across a range of disciplines and media, including painting, drawing, sculpting, ceramics, photography, digital media and printmaking.

"It's a unique and special place that punches way above its weight in teaching students important creative skills and in being an influencer in the creative world around us, in San Luis Obispo and far beyond, “ says Tim Stark, Harold j. Miossi’s Art Gallery coordinator.

The student art exhibition will be on display through May 2.

