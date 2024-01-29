Deadline for state health insurance coverage: When do you need to sign up?

If you haven’t signed up for health insurance in 2024, time is running out. The deadline is January 31st to get coverage for Covered California, the subsidy under the Affordable Care Act in the state. Here are some things you should know if you’re still without healthcare this year.

“Over 1.5 million of our enrollees from 2023 have renewed for coverage in 2024,” said Jessica Altman, Covered CA Executive Director.

Of those enrolled in 2024, over 9,000 live on the Central Coast and South Coast. Nearly a quarter million new enrollees signed up for coverage in the Covered CA marketplace for 2024.

So, what is Covered California?

“We are the place that you can come for coverage if you don't have coverage from another source,” said Altman.

It’s available for everyone in the state, regardless of income or preexisting conditions.

“We are also the only place where you can come and receive financial assistance to afford the cost of that coverage,” said Altman.

Who should sign up?

“Let's say you have a job that doesn't offer health insurance or maybe you're working part time or a couple jobs part time and don't qualify for health insurance. The coverage we offer provides that economic freedom that you can make those choices and still have access to coverage, and based on your income, coverage that's affordable for your situation,” said Altman.

“The most important value of having insurance may not be the bills they pay for you, but that they protect you from much higher bills,” said Dr. Brian Roberts, Med Stop Urgent Care Center Medical Director in San Luis Obispo. “Last year, I had my hip replaced at a local hospital. They did a great job, but the gross charges were over $100,000. My biggest benefit wasn't the $17,000 they paid, but the $100,000 they kept me from being responsible for.”

How do you sign up? There are a couple options, by phone or on the website. If you prefer to call, the number is 1-800-300-1506.

The website is simple. Go to CoveredCA.com and get a quote for how much your monthly premium would be. Depending on your financial situation, your monthly payment could be as little as $10 or nothing at all. Others may be eligible for Medi-Cal at little to no cost.

If you don’t apply for health coverage before midnight on Wednesday, you will not be eligible for coverage under Covered California in 2024.