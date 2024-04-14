Despite the rain, volunteers work on many nonprofit projects at annual event in San Luis Obispo

Love SLO, an event created to bring awareness to nonprofits in our community, took place Saturday despite the rain.

It was all hands on deck Saturday for the many projects needing work in the San Luis Obispo community.

Mission Prep Special Olympics, Jack’s Helping Hand and Woods Humane Society all had work for volunteers.

“Little guys running around painting bookmarks for the children’s museum and making chew toes for the humane society and cheering on the basketball players has been very cool,” Tara Anderson, project leader of Love SLO said.

People of all ages came to help out.

"My son is here today making signs to cheer for the Special Olympians and watching him do that is wonderful and just planting those seeds of service in our kids is so important,” Anderson said.

Tara Anderson, her 10-year-old son and friends like Zachary Azar drew signs to cheer on the basketball teams playing on Saturday morning.

“I think it was fun and I think it's been cool doing this and I definitely want to do this one again. This is fun,” Azar said.

Love SLO is an annual event started in 2016 that aims to encourage people who want to volunteer in their community but might not know how to go about doing it.

“We’re putting on this day where we had a one-stop shop where they went to our website and saw different service projects and it was really easy for them to click on and just show up in a day and get a taste for what’s out there,” Stephanie Buresh, event coordinator of Love SLO said.

Volunteers also helped paint Jenga blocks for an upcoming camp for Jack's Helping Hand.

“These Jenga blocks are very important because they’re an important part of the therapy program we use at camp as well as just fun,” Bridget Ready, co-founder of Jack’s Helping Hand, said.

If you're looking for more ways to get connected in the community visit volunteerslo.org.