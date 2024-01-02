Dine out and get gift cards back: SLO launches Eat Local Bonus program

The City of San Luis Obispo and the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce launched the Eat Local Bonus program Tuesday.

From Jan. 2 to 31, diners can receive a $25 gift card to another local business for spending $100 or more on food and drinks from local eateries, breweries, coffee shops, cafes and wineries.

Officials said diners can bring their receipt(s) to the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center to collect the gift cards.

Shoppers can qualify up to three times through January 31st or until the program sells out.

Diners spent $780,633 during the inaugural Eat Local Bonus program last year with over 4,000 qualified entries, according to the press release.

“January is often the slowest month for restaurants, so opting to dine locally makes a world of difference at this time of the year,” said Jim Dantona, President/CEO for the SLO Chamber of Commerce. “Eat Local Bonus not only incentivizes diners to support our SLO food and beverage establishments, it also stretches diners’ budgets and puts money back in their pocket.”

The city is also launching its first SLO Restaurant Week from Jan. 12-21. Diners at any participating eatery will have a chance of winning the grand prize, including gift cards from all participating restaurants.

Click here for more information about the Eat Local Bonus Program.