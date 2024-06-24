Direct deposit added for unemployment benefits, California EDD makes major changes

Major improvements for the state’s Employment Development Department: The California EDD is making their services easier to navigate for those utilizing them.

The California Employment Development Department (EDD) is more user-friendly than ever with EDDNext, their take on modernizing and completely transforming the consumer experience. The department also added the option for folks to use direct deposit to access their money immediately when its processed. Online applications, the claims process, policies, procedures, and forms have been updated for those filing for unemployment, or receiving disability or family leave, to be more accessible and easier to understand.

For some, it’s their first time being unemployed, which could make filing for unemployment benefits a daunting and unnerving task. The option of direct deposit is a new and vital component of EDDNext.

“It’s just like anything else; as you make things simpler for people, it relieves the anxiety and stress. That's really what we want to be able to do,” said Greg Lawson, Chief of Media and Creative Services for the California EDD. “I think people will be excited because you now have that other option with direct deposit. You're going to have people that don't have the time to run to the bank and get their money or wait for a mail check. Having it in their bank account when it's deposited is a great option for them.”

