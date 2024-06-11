Do you get anxious before a flight? San Luis Obispo Airport introduces some furry friends who can help

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is trying out a new dog therapy program to provide comfort to travelers who get anxious before a flight.

The pilot program, SBPaws, is a joint effort between the airport and the Alliance for Therapy Dogs.

Therapy dogs will visit the airport every Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“To help lower the stress levels, lower the anxiety, and make it an enjoyable experience,” said Courtney Pene, San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport Deputy Director.

From poodles to golden retrievers to chihuahuas, they are all trained, licensed, and insured therapy pets.

For more than three years, Barbara Nicholson and her dog, Bella, have been bringing love to people all over the county and Monday was their first day at the airport.

“I think it’s going to be good for the airport,” Nicholson said.

She says Bella helped her through a rough period in her life, and now she wants to share her best friend with others who may be going through a difficult time.

“I don't know what I would have done without her. She’s therapy to me,” Nicholson said.

Together they have dedicated their lives to helping others through therapy.

“She's very soft and when I'm on the street and someone asks if they can pet my dog, I tell them that she's the therapy dog. They're like, 'Oh my gosh, she's already giving me therapy,'” Nicholson said.

The pilot program started on June 3 and will continue through August 30.

The airport will check in halfway through the program and get feedback from airport staff. If the pilot program is successful, they will continue it into the future.

