'Don't come': San Luis Obispo police signal policy shift following damaging St. Patrick's Day weekend

The San Luis Obispo Police Department may be shifting its strategy regarding non-sanctioned St. Patrick's Day celebrations following a chaotic and damaging weekend.

That's the message police chief Rick Scott had for the San Luis Obispo city council during its regular meeting Tuesday night, where he provided city officials with an update on the events that saw both private and Cal Poly campus property significantly damaged.

"The messaging is: Don't come," Scott said in response to a question from a city council member. "Don't come to our community, don't come to celebrate this event in our community with intent on causing harm to our communities."

Between 6,000 and 7,000 people attended the non-sanctioned gatherings in the area of Hathway Avenue and Bond Street near Cal Poly — a number larger than usual and something officials had anticipated as they've watched it grow over the years, Scott said.

Even so, Scott said the event cannot be allowed to grow further and the department's and city's strategy will have to shift.

"It has reached a point where it cannot be permitted to continue to grow," he said. "We've done our best with the resources available to contain it. I think our strategy looking forward shall not be on containment, but it shall be on prevention."

At least 12 people were arrested and 156 citations were issued throughout the weekend, which was under the city's St. Patrick's Day safety enhancement zone, where fines for certain violations were doubled. That's according to a press release from the city Tuesday evening.

Three were arrested for suspected DUI and four were cited for climbing utility poles. At least one house lost power due to a vandalized power line.

Scott said three parked vehicles were damaged.

"I think this is a great opportunity for partnership," Scott said. "Because that needs to start with the people that attend this event engaging with our student body on making this not the place to be and encouraging people not to attend it."