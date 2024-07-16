Downtown San Luis Obispo parking structure temporarily closed

If you’re heading downtown San Luis Obispo over the coming days and planning to park in one of the structures, you’ll be turned away from one.

Repairs are already underway at the 919 Palm Street parking structure.

It closed Sunday night for maintenance and repairs that include replacing the concrete floor’s protective coating.

"It's a small inconvenience, but to have a, you know, for their cleanliness and just beautifying the city, it's got to be done," said Jason Fuchs of San Luis Obispo.

The outside walls and windows are also being cleaned.

The closure is the second phase of a $2 million city plan to improve both Palm Street parking garages and work on other parking maintenance projects.

The temporary closure means other structures downtown may be a bit more crowded.

"Most of our customers and our employees park in the Palm parking structure like across from Hotel SLO," said Suzanne Vanclef, the general manager at Williams Sonoma on Monterey Street.

"It's a busy lot. We had to go right to the top to get a spot," said Kris Gordon, a driver visiting San Luis Obispo and parking in one of the other structures.

Parking on the street is another option, if you can find a spot.

"I've noticed the streets are full, you know, since it's been being done," said Fuchs.

With the recent change to parking rates downtown, local businesses are optimistic that the structure will be used more once it reopens.

"The prices were so high; it definitely impacted our store a bit. Customers started calling us and doing more online orders," Vanclef said.

When the project was first announced, the project manager told KSBY funds from downtown parking fees were paying for the maintenance work.

The Palm Street structure is expected to reopen Wednesday morning.

