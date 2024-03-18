Downtown San Luis Obispo Saint Patrick's Day wrap up

Saint Patrick’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for some local bars, but for at least two bars in San Luis Obispo, the day came with a calmer crowd.

“Surprisingly easy holiday but even this morning I didn't have to kick one out or call the police. It was a very respectful crowd,” James Menno, Buffalo Bar and Grill manager said.

“It's been pretty consistent like that for the whole day so far,” Carson Spencer, bartender at McCarthy’s Irish Pub said.

Spencer says he noticed not as many college students were out Sunday morning.

“Because yesterday they had their big thing,” Spencer said.

With thousands of people gathering near Cal Poly Saturday morning, police and other law enforcement agencies were busy.

Over at Buffalo Bar and Grill, Menno says people started showing up a little bit later in the day, but adds that Saturday was a little busier.

“Lots of college kids at 11 a.m. right when we opened and then we were busy all day and there were no breaks today and no breaks yesterday,” Menno said.

Rory Corr and friends are visiting San Luis Obispo from Los Angeles and felt by the afternoon things were fairly calm.

“Apparently everyone wakes up at 6 a.m. to go to the bars so we go to the bars at 11 a.m. or 12 a.m. and it's pretty mellow at that time,” Corr said.

Police also tell KSBY that this Saint Fratty’s Day was one of the worst they’ve seen in years past.