Dozens of San Luis Obispo restaurants offering deals for SLO Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week is happening in San Luis Obispo for the first time.

Running through January 21, people can enjoy a variety of menu items from local restaurants at a lower price.

According to the SLO Chamber of Commerce, the idea came about after the ending of Restaurant Month in the county, and local businesses expressing a desire for some type of restaurant promotion in January.

Restaurant Week allows people in the community to dine locally as often as they can over the 10-day period.

“As a college student, any kind of deal goes a long way. I'll try them all out,” Jacob Stinger said.

Mike Radakovich opened My Friend Mike's in 2022 and is participating in Restaurant Week. He says he hopes the promotion will bring more people into his business.

“January tends to be slower, so just something to offer people, I know people spend a lot during the holidays,” Radakovich said.

My friend Mike’s is offering pizza and salad for $25.

“Having the deal can give the people who only want to spend $25 and have a full meal for two people and have an opportunity to try it and then hopefully they will try the other ones too,” Radakovich said.

Brian Appiano, owner of Rib Line and The Switch says January is also a slower month for his business.

“Between the holidays and people saving money for the holidays and then at the beginning of the year, people are trying to be a little healthier or save money,” Appiano said.

The Switch's Deal is $20.

“You get your choice of the fried chicken sandwich plus the beer,” Appiano said.

“At the Rib Line, you get a Tri-tip sandwich and then your choice of a side and any Antigua brewing beer,” Appiano said.

Appiano is hoping Restaurant Week brings more people into both locations.

“I really honestly feel people come in and try something different and hopefully they just keep coming back,” Appiano said.

Nearly 40 businesses are participating in the promotion.

People who dine locally during SLO Restaurant Week can enter to win a prize package made of gift cards from participating restaurants.

For more information click here.

