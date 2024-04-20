Dream Makers fulfill dreams of terminally ill patients in San Luis Obispo County

A local non-profit hosted a special event for healthcare professionals in San Luis Obispo Friday evening.

Dream Makers funds dreams for terminally ill adults in San Luis Obispo County, according to the press release.

Friday, healthcare workers join members of Dream Makers for an evening of live music, food and wine while connecting with like-minded people.

Dream Makers representatives also shared with attendees how they can identify and connect patients with the non-profit.

The non-profit started about six years ago and has since fulfilled the dream of nearly 80 people in the county.

"These dreams give the person who is a dreamer something to think about besides their illness. Then it gives them something to do. They get so excited, the adrenaline goes and they're just smiling and so happy and healthy to get through that dream," Ronda Beaman, Dream Makers Co-Founder said. "And then when it's their time to pass,they can only think the world is a good place because all these strangers got together and helped make their dream come true."

Beaman said 100% of the funds raised go to fulfill the dreams of terminally ill patients. All the people involved with the non-profit work as a volunteer.

Click here to learn more about Dream Makers.