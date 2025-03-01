Economic blackout aims to target major companies

An economic blackout, happening across the country, encouraged people to avoid spending money as a way of protesting recent diversity, equity, and inclusion actions by some big companies.

"It's people's choice if they don't want to spend the money, they don't want to, you know, support whatever business, whatever's being blacked out — it's their choice," said a woman walking into Target on Friday.

"I don't spend a whole lot of money in box stores to begin with, so just kind of from default I'm participating," said a man in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Some said they didn't know it was happening.

"It's a free country so I guess you can choose to follow your beliefs. I believe everybody's equal and I guess I'm okay shopping today," said another woman outside Target.

The blackout encouraged people to avoid filling up their cars with gas, eating out, going into stores, or online shopping.

It was created by People's Union USA and was shared widely on social media nationwide.

"I think it sends a good message, and yeah, to see people rally around that is a good thing," said one San Luis Obispo resident.

Friday’s blackout was for all spending, but People's Union USA is planning more specific boycotts in the future.