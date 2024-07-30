Edna Valley Vineyard to be sold, closing tasting room

A popular local winery is closing its tasting room.

"This is such a great place and beautiful views," said Glen Scalise, a wine club member at Edna Valley Vineyard in San Luis Obispo. "The backyard is good, and our dogs like it because it's dog-friendly."

Scalise says he received an email about the closure of Edna Valley's tasting room last week.

"They just said the winery will close at the end of the month," added Pamela Landon, another member at Edna Valley Vineyard.

E&J Gallo, the current owner of Edna Valley Vineyard, confirmed that on August 31, the tasting room will be closing permanently and they are selling the property.

"It's sad to see Edna Valley selling this particular spot," said Mackie Smith, a frequent visitor to Edna Valley Vineyard. "The wine is delicious, the view is incredible, and the people are so nice. It's a great place to come relax for an hour or so."

"We've been members here for so long that we are not happy about this," Landon said.

Gallo says they will still make "The Language of Yes" and "Edna Valley Wines" to be purchased in retail stores. The wine club will also continue, but they're still working out the details.

Some other vineyards in the area say the closure and sale could impact their business.

"It's going to affect us a little bit just because it's so close, like probably the closest tasting room to us," said Riley Truschke, Front of House Manager at Saucelito Canyon Tasting Room."They would always send people over to us. It's a thing of a lot of people normally don't want to go to just one winery, they want to go to multiple."

Gallo purchased the vineyard back in 2011. The company did not answer KSBY's question about why they're selling Edna Valley, but Gallo also sold another vineyard back in March.

Jenny Heinzen, the vineyard agent who managed the sale, confirmed that Gallo sold the Wildhorse Winery in Templeton to Continental Wine Collection for $8 million.

She says Gallo still owns the Wildhorse brand but sold the property and equipment.

Currently, there is no confirmed buyer for Edna Valley Vineyard.

