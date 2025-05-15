Embankment fire near Highway 101 backs up traffic through San Luis Obispo

A fire off the side of Highway 101 through San Luis Obispo is backing up traffic, according to Caltrans cameras and the California Highway Patrol's incident website.

The fire was burning near the northbound Highway 101 Madonna Road off-ramp, according to CHP's Traffic Incident Information Page, and may have been due to an accident between a vehicle and a semi-truck.

According to emergency scanner communications, the fire was extinguished around 3:20 p.m.

At least one lane of northbound Highway 101 is closed as of 3:10 p.m.

According to the incident page, "a couple hundred" feet of embankment were on fire.

Northbound Highway 101 traffic was backed up beyond the Los Osos Valley Road exit as of 3:10 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.