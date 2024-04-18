'Every day is farmers' market': Meet the latest business to join SLO Public Market

B Market is inviting community members to join them in celebrating their grand opening at the San Luis Obispo Public Market Friday, April 26.

B Market, which stands for Bishop's Market, works with local vendors and farmers to provide fresh products to customers so people can enjoy "farmers' market every day," employees at the market said.

The shop offers organic produce, meats, fish and more.

Omar Rojas, B Market's executive chef, told KSBY that the market is made possible by the numerous farmers and ranchers we have on Central Coast.

"Everything that we get here is from people we know and see every day. We trust them and try to get the freshest quality as possible," Rojas said. "We know where it comes from, we know who grows it, we know the people around the community so we trust what they do."

There will be butchers and chefs at the market who can help answer customers' questions about the product, recipes, and more.

"They can get you from the a to the z when it comes to the recipe and whatever you want to cook for that day or if you are feeling adventurous, we can do that for you," Rojas said.

B Market will also have a weekly selection of "B boxes" that will feature fresh, seasonal products along with recipes for customers to prepare their own meals.

The grand opening takes place April 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.

B Market is located at 3885 South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.