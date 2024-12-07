Exclusive deals & holiday entertainment: SLO Ho Ho Holiday Stroll kicks off Saturday

On Saturday, community members can score exclusive deals and enjoy holiday entertainment in downtown San Luis Obispo during the inaugural "SLO Ho Ho Holiday Stroll" event.

The festive promotion is set to take place from 4 to 8 p.m. and invites visitors to shop at several local businesses while watching performances from professional carolers.

Attendees will also have the chance to meet holiday characters like Mrs. Calus, ballerinas from the Civic Ballet's "Nutcracker" production, Mr. Scrooge, and Santa.

"Us and a few of the other businesses were just trying to think of ways that we could celebrate with the community and just show our town how much we love them and how much we love the Christmas season," Erica Hamilton, the co-owner of Black Water, told KSBY on Friday.

32 participating shops and boutiques will reportedly be offering special promotions, including:



20% off apparel at HumanKind Fair Trade

A free tote with a $75 purchase at Blackwater

10% off storewide at The Junk Girls

20% off all jewelry at HempShak and Euphoria

20% off all women’s apparel at Summerland

20% off holiday décor at Hands Gallery

Officials say additional participating businesses include Central Coast Vintage, BooBoos, Apropos, Gene Francis Gallery, The Ah Louis Store, Idlewild, Stephen Young, Bladerunner, Len Collective, Ambiance, Central Coast Wines, Looking Glass Gallery, Gaias Gallery, Ritual, Blue Harvest, Thrifty Beaches, Hands Gallery, Jeff’s, Growing Grounds, Tails, and more.

Organizers add in a press release that the independently-organized event "highlights the strong sense of community and the unique charm of downtown SLO."