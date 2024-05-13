Faerie spirit blooming this Mother's Day at second annual festival in San Luis Obispo

The Faerie Festival was back for its second annual event this Mother's Day in San Luis Obispo — and enthusiastic attendees were dressed for the occasion.

Faerie-themed costumes were highly encouraged and many happily obliged as they participated in the handful of different activities arranged in the area.

The free, family friendly event was from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden in El Chorro Regional Park.

KSBY spoke with an event volunteer who was grateful the event was back once more.

"I'm just so happy it's going on," Sharon Lovejoy said. "... I used to bring my daughter to the fairy festival in Cambria, now I have grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And we are so grateful that the Botanical Garden is doing this so thank you Botanical Garden."

The event's activities included nature crafts, face painting, storytelling, live music, a silent auction, food and beverages — including "magical mocktails — and a faerie marketplace.