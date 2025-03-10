Families enjoy ladybug-themed Free Family Day at SLO Botanical Garden

Kids and parents gathered under the sun on Sunday at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden for a ladybug-themed Free Family Day.

The event invited families to celebrate ladybugs and highlight their importance to the garden.

Kids learned fun facts about the colorful insects, took part in arts and crafts, and even got the opportunity to release some of them into the wild.

Families were also able to buy a bag of ladybugs to take home to their own gardens.

Alice Hartman visited the event with her daughter, Jeanie.

"We have seen so many ladybugs out, and she's picked them up. We put them on the plants and have them crawl around our hands. It's been a really fun thing to do, seeing all the ladybugs. There's thousands. It's such a cool thing to see," Alice said.

Kathy Stewart, a volunteer at San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, says she got to see how the ladybug populations have grown.

"We'll see more and more ladybugs through our area. We've already seen ladybugs that we released last year, and, they're starting to wake up and be part of our garden again this year," Stewart said.

Sunday's event was part of the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden's Free Family Day program, which invites families to experience and learn about the garden for free.

You can check back to find out when the next Free Family Day is by visiting the garden's website.