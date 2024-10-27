Watch Now
Families escape 'zombies' and help local cause during Zombie Invasion SLO

On Saturday, Camp San Luis Obispo hosted the annual Zombie Invasion SLO— an event where families escaped "zombies" by completing a 1-mile or 5k race course.

The event was organized by the Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center, which designed the Zombie Invasion to be family-friendly and completely adjustable depending on its participants' preferences.

"If you're wondering if you should do the event next year and come race with us, you definitely should," Carly Spears, the executive director of the center, told KSBY. "It all goes to a good cause, and it's a fun day to stay active and get your family outside."

Organizers say proceeds from today's event will go toward the Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center.

