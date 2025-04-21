Families flock to Mission San Luis Obispo for Easter Sunday mass

Sunday's Easter celebrations continued in San Luis Obispo, where Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa hosted its annual Easter Sunday mass.

Dozens of locals gathered to commemorate the holiday at the mission.

Church officials hosted several masses throughout the day in both English and Spanish.

Bria McGahan, a student at UC Santa Barbara, told KSBY that she traveled back up to San Luis Obispo to be with her family for the holiday.

"Easter was a big thing for us," McGahan said. "I think just taking the time to go to mass and get everyone together just to celebrate is really nice. It's a good way to bring everyone together."

If you missed Sunday's mass, the mission is set to return to its normal schedule on Monday, with services being offered at 7 a.m. and noon.