Family, friends, and community members gather for candlelit vigil in remembrance of Todd Pinion

A candlelight vigil was held in remembrance of Todd Pinion, a local from Atascadero who died last month.

His murder was labeled a hate crime by officials, as the district attorney says Pinion was killed due to his sexual orientation.

Flowers were donated from Albertsons and "Justice for Todd and Spock" stickers were donated from Staples.

Spock was the name of Pinion's dog who was also found dead.

Organizers of Friday night's vigil said it was about healing, supporting one another, and giving the family and community some time to grieve.

“Being a lifelong local that stayed closeted most of my life because of fear, it is a new level of reality when it's on your front steps," Gala Pride and Diversity Center Director of Operations JBird said. "It's not that that hate wasn't real in my life, but when it's someone you know, it reaches through every kind of barrier or protection or guard you felt for yourself.”

Mental health advocates, people who had known Pinion for most of his life, and individuals who had only known him for one day showed up to pay respects. District Attorney Dan Dow was in attendance as well.

Community members and Gala Pride and Diversity Center supporters say they wanted the night to be just as Pinion was while he was still alive.

“Authentically beautiful," JBird continued. "Someone that set a good example for humankind and for our community with every breath."

Just across the street from Saturday's vigil is the county courthouse, where the arraignment of Pinion's accused murderer will take place on Dec. 18.