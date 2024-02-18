Fanny Wrappers Lingerie celebrates 40th anniversary

Fanny Wrappers Lingerie, a downtown San Luis Obispo business, celebrated its 40th anniversary Saturday.

Terry Treves founded the business in 1984 after returning home to San Luis Obispo from San Diego.

"It's fabulous. I have no idea (that) 40 years would go by this fast and that it would turn out like this," Treves said.

The lingerie store experienced multiple relocations over the years and a change in ownership in 2016.

Treves credited current owner Samatha Phelps for sustaining the business through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had to move across the street and do a remodel. We changed our focus because we had to become smaller," Treves said. "We took what was best in the store and we made it larger and specialized in it."

Fanny Wrappers Lingerie is located at 856 Higuera Street.