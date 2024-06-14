San Luis Obispo farmers' market vendors anticipate increased sales ahead of grad weekend

Thursday evening, the farmers' market in downtown San Luis Obispo was packed full of locals, students and Cal Poly families in town for the university’s graduation weekend.

Domingo Farms owner Rudy Domingo has been selling at the San Luis Obispo's farmers' market for 20 years and welcomes the extra visitors.

“One hundred percent of our sales off the farm are farmers’ markets and restaurants,” Domingo said.

He adds that those families benefit San Luis Obispo and SLO County at large.

“It’s definitely good for downtown and for the whole community,” Domingo said.

He hopes to sell more this week — with more people in town.

“Sell everything!” Domingo said.

Across the market, Janette Warner with Sierra Honey Farm says this is their first time experiencing the market before grad weekend.

“We just started in July so we’re just coming up on our first year,” Warner said.

However, she said her Cal Poly customers have brought great support in the past.

“Any time all the parents come to town we have a real busy night,” Warner said. “The Cal Poly kids are fabulous. They’re good customers, so it helps when there’s a big event.”