Festival Mozaic's Winter Music Festival kicks off with youth performances

Non-profit musical performing group Festival Mozaic kicked off the San Luis Obispo Music Festival Winter 2025 this week.

The week-long festival features world-class chamber music performing at several locations throughout San Luis Obispo County from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22.

On Wednesday, approximately 800 elementary students attended two youth concerts at Cuesta College's Cultural and Performance Arts Center (CPAC).

KSBY spoke with Festival Mozaic's music director about what he hopes the kids will get out of the event.

"We talked about the differences between a stringed instrument, like the violin, and the piano, which is technically a stringed instrument, but it obviously makes sound in a completely different way," Scott Yoo, the festival's music director, said. "The conceit of a show like this is to try to get kids interested in maybe playing an instrument or interested in music."

On Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., internationally-celebrated pianist Helene Grimaud is set to perform a solo recital at Cuesta College's CPAC.

For more information on upcoming performances, venues, and tickets, you can visit Festival Mozaic's website.