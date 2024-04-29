Film shot in Morro Bay to feature in SLO film festival

Although the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival has been going on since Thursday, there is a lot of excitement surrounding Monday night.

“These beautiful little otters are there in the water and that creature is important in the story,” actor Beau Bridges said.

Bridges has played in countless movies and TV shows.

Bridges also plays one of the lead roles in the film "Camera" shot mostly in Morro Bay.

The film Camera takes place in a small fishing village with a movement to bring in a big corporation and build a huge resort that will take away the fishing businesses.

"Camera" centers around the relationship Beau’s character, Eric, has with a nine-year-old boy who cannot speak.

“It's a story of redemption, forgiveness and about family in a very unique way,” Bridges said.

Bridges tells me when the director of the film, Jay Silverman, was looking for a place to film, he went all the way to Ireland but ended up finding the perfect place closer to home.

“He found it in his backyard. Morro Bay is so picturesque and it is a fishing village,” Bridges said.

"Camera" will be screening at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo.

Silverman and Bridges will be there in person and taking part in a Q&A after the film.

Tickets are still available here for the showing on Monday.