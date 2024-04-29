Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Film shot in Morro Bay to feature in SLO film festival

MORRO BAY FILM
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
MORRO BAY FILM
Posted at 6:48 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 21:48:05-04

Although the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival has been going on since Thursday, there is a lot of excitement surrounding Monday night.

“These beautiful little otters are there in the water and that creature is important in the story,” actor Beau Bridges said.

Bridges has played in countless movies and TV shows.

Bridges also plays one of the lead roles in the film "Camera" shot mostly in Morro Bay.

The film Camera takes place in a small fishing village with a movement to bring in a big corporation and build a huge resort that will take away the fishing businesses.

"Camera" centers around the relationship Beau’s character, Eric, has with a nine-year-old boy who cannot speak.

“It's a story of redemption, forgiveness and about family in a very unique way,” Bridges said.

Bridges tells me when the director of the film, Jay Silverman, was looking for a place to film, he went all the way to Ireland but ended up finding the perfect place closer to home.

“He found it in his backyard. Morro Bay is so picturesque and it is a fishing village,” Bridges said.

"Camera" will be screening at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo.

Silverman and Bridges will be there in person and taking part in a Q&A after the film.

Tickets are still available here for the showing on Monday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community