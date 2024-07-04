Fire breaks out at Sinsheimer Elementary School in San Luis Obispo

A fire broke out at Sinsheimer Elementary School in San Luis Obispo Wednesday night as hundreds of residents gathered in the area for a fireworks show.

The fire began around 9:15 p.m., a witness said.

A KSBY photographer at the scene confirmed the fire began in a roll-off dumpster on campus. No structures were damaged.

Kenny Nichols/KSBY The fire began in a roll-off dumpster on campus. It's unclear how it was caused, although multiple witnesses indicated fireworks were likely involved.

The witness who sent KSBY a video of the fire said fireworks lit by people — possibly children — were the cause. KSBY has not been able to independently confirm that.

A separate witness told KSBY she saw kids light off fireworks in the dumpster.

Multiple police units were at the elementary school around 10:15 p.m.

A fireworks show was held at Sinsheimer Stadium following the SLO Blues baseball game Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.