Fire crews respond to blaze at Old SLO BBQ, prompting partial closure on Higuera

UPDATE (7:42 p.m.) — San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) officials report that Higuera Street is closed to vehicle and foot traffic from Garden to Nipomo Streets.

According to SLOPD, everyone inside the restaurant had evacuated already when authorities arrived at the scene.

(7:33 p.m.) — At 7:18 p.m. on Sunday, a fire was reported at Old SLO BBQ on the 600 block of Higuera Street in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

Crews from the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department and CAL FIRE SLO responded to the incident, according to PulsePoint SLO.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.