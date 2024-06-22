Watch Now
Firefighters contain San Luis Obispo apartment fire Friday night

Multiple firefighting units responded to a fire at the Madonna Road Apartments in the 1500 block of Madonna Road around 9:20 p.m. Friday.
Madonna Road Apartments fire San Luis Obispo, June 2024.png
Kenny Nichols/KSBY
Madonna Road Apartments fire San Luis Obispo, June 2024.png
Posted at 12:02 AM, Jun 22, 2024

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in San Luis Obispo Friday night.

Firefighters quickly contained the flames coming from a single upstairs unit.

Madonna Road Apartments fire San Luis Obispo, June 2024, exterior.png
A KSBY photographer at the scene saw dozens of residents outside the apartment, some who said they were evacuated from their units — some of which had lost power.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

