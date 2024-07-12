First business opens at SLO Ranch Farms

The doors are officially open to the first business at SLO Ranch Farms.

Along with Pardon My French Bakery, even more businesses are set to open in the coming months.

"I think the first day we opened we had a line the entire time. I think I cried three times because I was so touched," said Pardon My French Bakery owner Jamie Tejeda.

After eight years in Grover Beach, Tejeda and her husband decided to move their business to San Luis Obispo.

"It was hard. We made a lot of friendships and good connections there," Tejeda said.

Since opening last weekend, Tejeda says the community support has been amazing.

"We couldn't have asked for a better turnout. The neighborhood across the street has really shown up. We see them multiple times a week already," she said.

Despite the distance, she says people are still coming from Grover Beach to support them.

"A friend of mine that moved from Santa Monica to Grover Beach told me about it. She said it was here, and so I said I'm going to come find it," said Kathy Later, who recently moved to San Luis Obispo.

While business is booming for Pardon My French, work is still being done on the rest of the complex.

"I think our neighbors are anxious for us to open. We get looky-loos almost every day," said Jacob Grossman, Operations Manager at SLO Ranch Farms.

SLO Ranch Farms includes 10,000 square feet of retail space and a 40-acre working farm.

Once complete, Grossman says he hopes it'll be a community space for families.

"When you come by and check it out, you'll see we have a wonderful mix of indoor and outdoor spaces," Grossman said.

Tejeda says the decision to move to SLO Ranch Farms was to be closer to her parents who still live in San Luis Obispo where she grew up, and to be a part of the community-geared center.

She says even though they are the only business open, they are still seeing a positive response to the new location.

"We've been so busy it hasn't really affected us. We're just really looking forward to all the other businesses opening and getting the community out here to see what else this place is going to offer," Tejeda said.

"I'm looking forward to coming back mid-August or early August when everything is open," Later added.

Other businesses planning to open in the space include Paso Robles Brewing Company, Negranti Creamery, Tails, and Lucy's Coffee Company.

The SLO Ranch Market will open on Saturday, and the soft opening for SLO Ranch Farms is set for August 10.

SLO Ranch Farms and Marketplace is located at 865 Froom Ranch Way in the San Luis Ranch development.

