Food trucks replace traditional cafeteria at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo

Local food trucks are now open and serving students on Cuesta College's San Luis Obispo campus.

"It's been awesome. The kids have been pumped that we're here. We're pumped to be helping the kids," said Adam Dragotta who owns the SLO Dogs food truck with Loren Vallin-Flores.

Three weeks ago, they set up shop on Cuesta College's San Luis Obispo campus and are now open every Monday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"We love being here. Mondays are a pretty consistent, solid day, and I think it's something that they can look forward to on a Monday," Vallin-Flores said.

This is the first semester that food trucks have been available on campus.

The change comes after Cuesta College shut down its cafeteria indefinitely when the contract with its previous food service vendor ended.

Many students say they are happy with the new options.

"I just got out of a quiz in Astronomy and I was stressed and I needed some food in me before I go to Statistics," said one freshman student. "The smell and the accessibility of it is pretty good. I can walk past it and get to my classes pretty easily."

"I look forward to seeing what is going to be available for the day," said another student.

A Cuesta College spokesperson says there is no fee for the food trucks to be on campus but that could change as the partnership continues.

Currently, there are food trucks on campus Monday through Thursday.

The other food trucks available throughout the week are Leslie's Taqueria on Tuesdays and Central Coast Pizza Trolley on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

