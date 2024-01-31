Former SLO gym owner involved in hidden camera investigation sentenced

Former gym owner Cole Corrigan stood before a judge Tuesday morning at San Luis Obispo County Superior Court for sentencing following a hidden camera investigation.

The judge handed down a sentence of 364 days in county jail and probation to the former owner of CCC Fitness.

The 36-year-old began serving his sentence last month after pleading guilty to illegally recording two customers at his gym last year and another count for illegally possessing a handgun.

As part of the plea agreement, once he’s released from county jail, Corrigan will be on probation for another two years, prohibiting him from possessing guns or illegal drugs or being around anyone with those items.

The former women’s-only gym owner must also attend counseling and is restricted from having any contact with the two women recorded unknowingly.

While Tuesday's sentencing was part of a plea agreement, if Corrigan violates any of the terms and conditions associated with that agreement, he could face the maximum sentence of three years in jail.

CCC Fitness was put on the market late last year and another gym is now in its place.