Former students, fans and friends sang together in honor of Gary Lamprecht

Music filled the building of the San Luis Mission Saturday as community members came together for a memorial sing-along in honor of Gary Lamprecht.

Lamprecht was a beloved musical director of the San Luis Obispo Vocal Arts Ensemble for 47 years.

"Gary meant so much to me and to all of us (at) Vocal Arts Ensemble," Craig Updegrove, former member of the Vocal Arts Ensemble, said. "He was such a tremendous influence on his students for decades, and his loss is a great loss to our community."

Lamprecht also taught music and choir at both San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay High School for decades.

According to the Vocal Arts Ensemble's website, during his tenure at the schools, he and Cricket Handler had brought the San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay High combined concert choir twice to New York City.

Lamprecht was 78 years old when he passed away.