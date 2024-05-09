Free class for military, vets and spouses included, to learn about VA home loans

A major benefit is going largely unused by active military and veterans: the VA Home Loan. The founder of Welcome Home Military Heroes is hosting a virtual, educational class Thursday at 6 p.m. to raise awareness on the benefits of the VA Home Loan.

Any active-duty personnel, national guardsmen, reservists, surviving spouses, and veterans, regardless of when you left the military, could be eligible to receive the VA Home Loan benefit when looking to buy a home.

Robert Tolan, the founder of Welcome Home Military Heroes and a VA Home Loan specialist, will lead the course to show what benefits the VA Home Loan offers like eligibility, starting the process, tips for finding the perfect home, and making the right choice between renting and buying.

Tolan told KSBY that only 17% of those eligible have used the loan, which provides financial assistance and other services to achieve long-term equity for military families. Tolan went on to tell KSBY that the reason he’s hosting this class is because the military does not provide resources to educate its members of this crucial benefit for home ownership.

Click here for a link to sign up.

Tolan will host two other classes, one on June 13 and the other on July 18.