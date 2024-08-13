Free overdose reversal kits available in San Luis Obispo County

With more than 100 overdose deaths reported in San Luis Obispo County last year, one agency is hoping overdose reversal kits being handed out this August will help reduce those numbers.

Ana-Liset Mendoza, Opioid Settlement Fund Coordinator for San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health, says there were 103 total overdose deaths in 2022 and 106 in 2023.

That's why she says they are providing free Naloxone kits throughout the county. The life-saving medication can reverse an overdose from heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioids.

"Naloxone is a really simple way to administer and get that person breathing again and gives enough time until EMS can get there," Mendoza said.

The kits include:



2 doses of Naloxone

Information cards

A CPR mask and gloves

A fentanyl test strip

"When anyone from the community comes in to pick up Naloxone, they'll be given a short training as well," Mendoza said.

There are multiple pick-up locations throughout the county.

San Luis Obispo



277 South St., Suite T; (805) 781-4754

2180 Johnson Ave.; (805) 781-4275

CAPSLO's The Center, 705 Grand Ave.; (805) 544-2478

Arroyo Grande



CAPSLO's The Center, 1152 East Grand Ave.; (805) 489-4026

Grover Beach



Longbranch Ave.; (805) 473-7080

Paso Robles



805 4th Street; (805) 226-3200

Atascadero



3556 El Camino Real; (805) 461-6080

Mendoza explains there are a few signs you can watch out for to help identify an overdose as it’s happening:

Dilated pupils

Nausea

Seizures

Blue lips or fingertips

High body temperature

Gurgling sounds

Unresponsiveness

If you do have to administer Naloxone, you are protected by law.

"The Good Samaritan Law is a good faith law that protects anyone who has to help revive someone in an overdose," Mendoza said.

An Overdose Awareness Day event will be held on August 31 at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo from 2-4 p.m.