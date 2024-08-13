Free overdose reversal kits available in San Luis Obispo County

With more than 100 overdose deaths reported in San Luis Obispo County last year, one agency is hoping overdose reversal kits being handed out this August will help reduce those numbers.
Ana-Liset Mendoza, Opioid Settlement Fund Coordinator for San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health, says there were 103 total overdose deaths in 2022 and 106 in 2023.
That's why she says they are providing free Naloxone kits throughout the county. The life-saving medication can reverse an overdose from heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioids.
"Naloxone is a really simple way to administer and get that person breathing again and gives enough time until EMS can get there," Mendoza said.
The kits include:
- 2 doses of Naloxone
- Information cards
- A CPR mask and gloves
- A fentanyl test strip
"When anyone from the community comes in to pick up Naloxone, they'll be given a short training as well," Mendoza said.
There are multiple pick-up locations throughout the county.
San Luis Obispo
- 277 South St., Suite T; (805) 781-4754
- 2180 Johnson Ave.; (805) 781-4275
- CAPSLO's The Center, 705 Grand Ave.; (805) 544-2478
Arroyo Grande
- CAPSLO's The Center, 1152 East Grand Ave.; (805) 489-4026
Grover Beach
- Longbranch Ave.; (805) 473-7080
Paso Robles
- 805 4th Street; (805) 226-3200
Atascadero
- 3556 El Camino Real; (805) 461-6080
Mendoza explains there are a few signs you can watch out for to help identify an overdose as it’s happening:
- Dilated pupils
- Nausea
- Seizures
- Blue lips or fingertips
- High body temperature
- Gurgling sounds
- Unresponsiveness
If you do have to administer Naloxone, you are protected by law.
"The Good Samaritan Law is a good faith law that protects anyone who has to help revive someone in an overdose," Mendoza said.
An Overdose Awareness Day event will be held on August 31 at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo from 2-4 p.m.