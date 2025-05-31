UPDATE: Authorities report 'no threat' at French Hospital following lockdown

UPDATE (5:15 p.m.) — According to French Hospital Medical Center Marketing and Communications Manager Lori Parker, the hospital lockdown was lifted as of 5:09 p.m. on Saturday.

Parker confirms that there was no person in the hospital with a weapon.

A Dignity Health French Hospital Spokesperson sent out the following message on Saturday evening:

"Local law enforcement has completed its investigation into the situation reported earlier today and has determined there is no threat. At no time was patient, visitor, or staff safety compromised, and hospital operations continued without interruption. We are grateful to law enforcement for their swift response and thorough work."

ORIGINAL (4:55 p.m.) — French Hospital Medical Center is on lockdown Saturday afternoon after officials received a report of a person with a weapon at the facility.

According to a hospital operator, French Hospital Medical Center went on lockdown at 2:54 p.m. due to a Code Silver, which the Hospital Association of Southern California defines as "a person with a weapon and/or active shooter and/or hostage situation."

A hospital employee tells KSBY that procedures are in place for patients and hospital staff while the order is in place.

The employee adds that the hospital's priority is to keep everyone safe and calm.