Funding gap threatens Bob Jones Trail Extension project

The San Luis Obispo Council of Government’s (SLOCOG) Transportation Department needs more funding for the Bob Jones Trail Extension project after losing out on a $7.8 million grant from Caltrans.

“We are so close to getting final approval of the Bob Jones Extension Trail to the Octagon Barn,” said Leah Brooks with Friends of the Bob Jones Trail.

Brooks has been hoping for the trail extension for more than a decade. It would connect the portion of the trail in San Luis Obispo to the one in Avila Beach.

“This trail would be for people of all ages and abilities to ride their bikes safely and also people who walk and roll,” Brooks said.

About half a mile of the proposed trail extension runs along a Caltrans right of way. Caltrans District 5 recommended the project for a $7.8 million grant, but when it was reviewed at the state level, Caltrans said it did not meet eligibility criteria.

“We felt it was eligible because it would improve bike and pedestrian flow along the [Highway] 101 corridor. They looked at it. Rather than considering the benefits of the entire trail, they are considering the benefits of the short, half-mile piece that would be within the state highway system,” explained Stephen Hanamaikai, SLOCOG Transportation Planner.

Overall, the project is expected to cost around $44 million. It's already mostly funded through grants from the county and California Transportation Commission. At a SLOCOG meeting on Wednesday, the board will consider three options to fill that $7.8 million gap.

The first and most preferred option is for SLOCOG to seek that money elsewhere with funding options potentially available from the state and Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Program.

“But it does have drawbacks, that $7.8 million. We are just at the beginning of another funding cycle so that's taking the opportunity to fund other projects,” Hanamaikai said.

The second option is to build what they can without the $7.8 million, starting with phase one of the project from the Octagon Barn to Clover Ridge. This could lead to increased costs in the future.

“We would maintain all the local and regional funding we have on it, $14 million, return the grant, and construct all we can with that $14 million,” Hanamaikai said.

The third option is to give all of the grant money back to their funders.

“To maintain our local funding commitments, continue with the design of the project, have a final design cost estimate, and then go out again for the same grant in a future cycle,” Hanamaikai said.

Brooks is hopeful the funding will go through.

“I am convinced this trail will become the backbone for bike commuting and recreation in South County SLO and Avila Beach,” Brooks said.

After the SLOCOG board meeting, the chosen option will go before the California Transportation Commission on March 20 to approve a funding plan.

