Fundraiser raises over $90,000 for Habitat for Humanity in San Luis Obispo County

Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County raised over $90,000 at their annual Build With Us fundraiser, which brought together community members, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters.

The event held on Saturday, April 26th at Edna Valley Ranch included live music, dinner and a live and silent auction.

“The most poignant moment of the program was hearing the authentic perspective of a 17-year-old whose family just moved into their new Habitat Home,” said Dawn Smith, Director of Development. "The room fell silent as Christian Serna shared his experience, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Homeownership transforms lives for generations.”

All proceeds from the fundraiser will support Habitat SLO’s critical programs, including new home construction, aging-in-place services for seniors, and neighborhood revitalization efforts.