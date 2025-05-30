Gala Pride and Diversity Center and Central Coast Pride present ‘Pride Fest’

This year, the Gala Pride and Diversity Center and Central Coast Pride are presenting Pride Fest.

While Pride in the Plaza and Trans Pride in the Park will be this weekend’s main events, they also plan to host over a dozen more throughout May and June.

This year's theme is “Then, Now, Forever.”

Gala Pride and Diversity Center says this year’s celebration honors the legacy and future of LGBTQ+ communities across San Luis Obispo County.

“This year, we're really trying to put on events and show our community that we have queer people that have been here in this community and have been an important part of this community for years,” said Linnea Valdivia, Gala Pride and Diversity Center Program Manager. “We are here now and we will always be here.”

Some changes have been made to the order of some events this year.

“Trans Pride [in the Park] is taking part as part of the larger Pride weekend, so in the past few years, we first brought Trans Pride to San Luis Obispo,” said Landon St. James, Tranz Central Coast Committee Chair. “We had a whole separate event that was like sort of weeks before, like leading up to the big Pride weekend. And this year we're doing, you know, Pride in the Plaza on Saturday, and Sunday will be Trans Pride in the Park.”

St. James says Pride in the Plaza will feature many activities, such as a silent disco, a sensory break area, and live entertainment.

“We've had some like quiet spaces for people that kind of want a break from the hustle and bustle and the noise, and we've got some kids with headphones and sunglasses and fidget toys,” St. James said. “There really is something for everybody.”

He says security and volunteers will be in place to keep people safe.

“We want people to feel safe to come outside and be proud and support Pride with us,” St. James said. “We will have higher security for our events. But more importantly, to me, I think it's we keep us safe, right? So we have a whole group of trained volunteers that wear the pink vests.”

Organizers say volunteers are still needed to help at booths, valet bikes, or on the safety team.

For more information on other events happening through the Gala Pride and Diversity Center and Central Coast Pride, click here.