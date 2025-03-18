Get a free tree planted in your yard

The Environmental Center of San Luis Obispo is launching a new Tree Planting on Request program offering residents to have a tree planted in their yard or public "right-of-way" for free!

San Luis Obispo residents can select from a list of five pre-approved tree species. The organization says the trees are low maintenance and compatible with the city infrastructure like power lines.

This new program supports the City of San Luis Obispo's goal of planting 10,000 trees by 2035.

If you would like a tree planted in your yard you can visit ECOSLO's website https://www.ecoslo.com/plant-trees click on "pick a tree" under the "urban tree planting" section.

